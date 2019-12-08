Play

Kidsy was promoted to the Redskins' 53-man roster Saturday.

Kidsy was on Washington's practice squad but will now get a chance on the active roster for the closing stretch of the season. The 24-year-old provides depth at wide receiver with Paul Richardson (hamstring) and Trey Quinn (concussion) ruled out Week 14.

