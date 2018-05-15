Redskins' Darvin Kidsy: Signs with Washington
Kidsy signed a contract with the Redskins on Monday, Stephen Czarda of the team's official site reports.
Kidsy (6-foot-1, 180 pounds), who went undrafted this spring, accrued 37 receptions for 512 yards and three touchdowns at Texas Southern in 2017. He's a longshot to make the final roster in Washington but could very well carve out a spot on the practices squad.
