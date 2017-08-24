Redskins' DeAngelo Hall: Expected to start season on PUP
Hall (knee) said he expects to start the regular season on the Physically Unable to Perform list, JP Finlay of CSN MidAtlantic reports.
Hall has been on the preseason PUP since the start of training camp, and Dr. James Andrews still does not believe he's ready to make his return to the field. If he does start the regular season on the PUP, Hall wouldn't be eligible for reinstatement until after Week 6.
