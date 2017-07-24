Redskins' DeAngelo Hall: Opens camp on PUP list
Hall (knee) will open Redskins training camp on the physically unable to perform list, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
Hall is still working his way back from a torn ACL he sustained last September, so it's not surprising that he'll remain limited when camp begins. In recognition of his advancing age and troublesome injury history, Hall agreed to restructure his contract to remain with the Redskins in 2017, but it remains to be seen how effectively he'll be able to play coming off a major setback. The Redskins likely have him pegged for a backup role at free safety after signing D.J. Swearinger to a three-year deal in March.
More News
-
Redskins' DeAngelo Hall: Restructures contract•
-
Redskins' DeAngelo Hall: Status uncertain for training camp•
-
Redskins' DeAngelo Hall: Could start season on PUP list•
-
Redskins' DeAngelo Hall: Expresses desire to return next season•
-
Redskins' DeAngelo Hall: Suffers torn ACL•
-
Redskins' DeAngelo Hall: Out for rest of Sunday's contest•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Fantasy Football Podcast 7/21
Let’s break down some bust candidates at the running back position. Who should you be concerned...
-
How does Bryant's return shape Steelers?
Ben Roethlisberger already had elite weaponry in Antonio Brown and Le'Veon Bell, but Martavis...
-
Projecting Joe Mixon
The Bengals rookie running back should lead the team in all the stats that matter for Fantasy...
-
How does Williams' back change Chargers?
With rookie Mike Williams' status very much up in the air heading into training camp, what...
-
Browns' offense not one to ignore
It's fun to poke fun at the Browns but Heath Cummings says they have some serious breakout...
-
Will the Panthers retool the offense?
Cam Newton is coming off of down year and a shoulder surgery. Will he mesh with his new we...