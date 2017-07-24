Redskins' DeAngelo Hall: Opens camp on PUP list

Hall (knee) will open Redskins training camp on the physically unable to perform list, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Hall is still working his way back from a torn ACL he sustained last September, so it's not surprising that he'll remain limited when camp begins. In recognition of his advancing age and troublesome injury history, Hall agreed to restructure his contract to remain with the Redskins in 2017, but it remains to be seen how effectively he'll be able to play coming off a major setback. The Redskins likely have him pegged for a backup role at free safety after signing D.J. Swearinger to a three-year deal in March.