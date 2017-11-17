Redskins' DeAngelo Hall: Questionable with bruise in knee

Hall (knee) was limited in practice all week and is questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints.

Hall suffered the injury after playing just 21 snaps in Sunday's loss to the Vikings, and while it is only a bruise, it looks like the pain lingered for Hall throughout the week. Expect Hall to be a game-time decision Sunday after exercising caution during this week of practice.

