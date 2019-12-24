Play

Delaney signed with Washington on Tuesday, Craig Hoffman of 106.7 The Fan Washington reports.

Delaney had been a free agent all season but gets a new chance in the NFL after hamstring injuries to Quinton Dunbar and Danny Johnson forced the team to put them on IR. The Miami product will accordingly provide depth in Washington's secondary.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends