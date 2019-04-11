Redskins' DeMarquis Gates: Getting chance in NFL

Gates signed a contract with the Redskins on Thursday,

The former Ole Miss standout was leading the AAF in both tackles (53) and forced fumbles (5) before the organization disbanded last week. He now has a chance to carve out a reserve role in a Redskins linebacking corps with questionable depth behind its starters.

