Rhaney and the Redskins agreed to a contract Tuesday, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

With Spencer Long (quadriceps) requiring season-ending surgery and hitting injured reserve, Rhaney will replace him on the 53-man roster to provide another option at center. Long's replacement in the starting lineup, Chase Roullier, came out of Sunday's loss to the Saints with a hand injury and is uncertain to play Thursday against the Giants, potentially paving the way for Rhaney to log significant snaps right away for Washington.

