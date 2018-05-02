Redskins' De'Mornay Pierson-El: Signed by Redskins as UDFA
Pierson-El signed with the Redskins on Tuesday as an undrafted rookie, per the NFL's official transaction log.
Pierson-El played college ball for Nebraska, and his senior season consisted of 45 catches for 623 yards and five touchdowns. The Redskins don't have a strong receiver unit, but Pierson-El could make a roster spot by working in as a return man, a place he scored three touchdowns during his freshman year.
