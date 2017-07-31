Carrier (ankle) returned to practice Monday, ESPN's John Keim reports.

Carrier missed practice Friday due to a sprained ankle, which apparently was fairly minor given his quick return to the fold. With Jordan Reed (toe) still sidelined, Carrier should now see a bit more action at tight end.

