Redskins' Derek Carrier: Returns to practice
Carrier (ankle) returned to practice Monday, ESPN's John Keim reports.
Carrier missed practice Friday due to a sprained ankle, which apparently was fairly minor given his quick return to the fold. With Jordan Reed (toe) still sidelined, Carrier should now see a bit more action at tight end.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Running through Seahawks options
There's a competition in Seattle for the starting running back job, a job that the Seahawks...
-
Brown, Palmer key for Cards
Carson Palmer and John Brown had down years in 2016, but both look ready to bounce back in...
-
Gurley and who else for the Rams?
The Rams have a slew of young receivers, a pair of young tight ends and a second-year quarterback....
-
Hyde's status looms over 49ers
There was a lot of buzz about Carlos Hyde and his fit in Kyle Shanahan's offense this offseason....
-
Can Fournette be a star in Jacksonville?
There's no doubting the talent for Leonard Fournette but he's on a bad team with a bad quarterback....
-
Podcast: Encouraging signs
As training camps open around the NFL, which players are we starting to get fired up about?...