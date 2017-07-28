Carrier missed Friday's practice due to a sprained ankle, ESPN's John Keim reports.

Carrier and fellow tight end Vernon Davis (hamstring) injured themselves Thursday, leaving the Redskins a bit light on tight ends, where top option Jordan Reed (toe) remains sidelined. Fortunately, Carrier is considered day-to-day, so his absence doesn't figure to last long.

