Redskins' Derrius Guice: Availability unclear for Thursday
Coach Jay Gruden said that he hasn't made a decision on whether Guice will play in Thursday's preseason game at Cleveland, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
Gruden may be scared off by the hamstring injury Guice suffered between the offseason program and the start of training camp. While Guice eventually received clearance to practice without limitations in the latter, it should be noted that players coming off serious lower-body injuries are more prone to endure other medical hardships. Gruden seems intent on pursuing a cautious approach with the second-year running back, adding that he may "limit him in game action for a couple weeks." Expect Guice to make a cameo at some point before the regular season, when he'll work in tandem with veteran Adrian Peterson on early downs while yielding pass-catching reps to Chris Thompson.
