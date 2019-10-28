Guice (knee) participated in practice Monday, Les Carpenter of The Washington Post reports.

Assuming Guice took the field, the Redskins seem to have used one of their two "designated-to-return" labels from injured reserve, a development that will be confirmed upon the release of Monday's transaction report. In any case, the team is aiming for Guice to return to action after the team's Week 10 bye, which coincides with a Nov. 17 matchup against the Jets.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories