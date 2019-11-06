Redskins' Derrius Guice: Back on 53-man roster
The Redskins activated Guice (knee) from injured reserve Wednesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
The team is in the midst of its bye week, but Guice will be ready to roll when the Redskins next take the field Sunday, Nov. 17 against the Jets. It's unclear if he'll immediately retake the reins from Adrian Peterson as the No. 1 running back, but there's little doubt he'll be in the mix with rookie QB Dwayne Haskins expected to keep the starting job for that contest. The 2018 second-round pick will be looking to avoid the injury bug moving forward, as he's played in just one of a possible 25 games to date in his brief career.
More News
-
Redskins' Derrius Guice: Officially designated for return•
-
Redskins' Derrius Guice: Back at practice Monday•
-
Redskins' Derrius Guice: Might be nearing return•
-
Redskins' Derrius Guice: Placed on IR•
-
Redskins' Derrius Guice: Has surgery, out indefinitely•
-
Redskins' Derrius Guice: Could miss 6-to-8 weeks•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Filling in your wide receiver spots has never been tougher. Get Jamey Eisenberg's help making...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 10, identifying risky plays,...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
If it seems like you can't trust half the backfields in the NFL in Week 10, well you're not...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Byes aren't hitting the quarterback position that hard in Week 10, but you still have tough...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 10.
-
Week 10 news & notes: Cam, DJax impact
Ben Gretch gets you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football in Week 10.