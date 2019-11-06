The Redskins activated Guice (knee) from injured reserve Wednesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

The team is in the midst of its bye week, but Guice will be ready to roll when the Redskins next take the field Sunday, Nov. 17 against the Jets. It's unclear if he'll immediately retake the reins from Adrian Peterson as the No. 1 running back, but there's little doubt he'll be in the mix with rookie QB Dwayne Haskins expected to keep the starting job for that contest. The 2018 second-round pick will be looking to avoid the injury bug moving forward, as he's played in just one of a possible 25 games to date in his brief career.

