Guice may have to contend with Chris Thompson (toe) for reps Sunday against the Lions, Ben Standig of The Athletic reports.

Sidelined since picking up a turf toe injury Week 6, Thompson practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday and Thursday, opening the door for a return to action Week 12. Meanwhile, Adrian Peterson has been a DNP both days, but interim coach Bill Callahan maintains he'll return Friday and play Sunday, per Rhiannon Walker of The Athletic. If Peterson and Thompson are active, the development could hinder Guice's usage. With just Peterson to contend with this past Sunday versus the Jets, Guice earned 28 percent of the offensive snaps en route to seven carries for 24 yards and a 45-yard catch-and-run for a TD.