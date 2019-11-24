Redskins' Derrius Guice: Bottled up in win
Guice ran for 32 yards on 10 carries and had a six-yard catch during Sunday's 19-16 win over Detroit.
Guice enjoyed an even split of work Sunday with veteran Adrian Peterson, both struggling to gain many yards on 11 total touches apiece. Washingon's rush offense has struggled over the past two weeks and, while Peterson can hang his hat on a handful of big-time games from earlier the season, Guice is averaging just 2.7 yards per carry in three games this season. A favorable matchup comes Sunday against a Carolina defense ranked 29th in the league, surrendering 4.9 yards per run, but opponents figure to crowd the box until rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins poses a more consistent threat.
