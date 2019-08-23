Redskins' Derrius Guice: Busy in preseason debut
Guice (knee) carried the ball 11 times for 44 yards in the team's third preseason contest against Atlanta. He also hauled in his lone target for four yards.
Guice was immediately given the chance to gain a rhythm in the contest, getting three carries and a reception on the team's first drive. He was impressive, picking up seven and six yards respectively on his first two carries -- the latter of which was highlighted by a stiff-arm that sent Isaiah Oliver to the turf. While only preseason action, it was Guice's first game action since tearing his ACL in August last year. While positive, Guice may not receive such heavy usage in Week 1, as he'll likely be splitting reps with both Adrian Peterson and Chris Thompson out of the backfield.
