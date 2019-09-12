Redskins' Derrius Guice: Could miss 6-to-8 weeks
Guice (knee) would be expected to miss six-to-eight weeks in the likely event he decides to have meniscus surgery, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Guice will get a second opinion on the injury Thursday, meeting with Dr. James Andrews in Florida. Coach Jay Gruden said Wednesday that he wasn't ready to rule out the young running back for Week 2 against Dallas, but it now appears Guice is in danger of a much longer absence. Adrian Peterson figures to go from a healthy scratch Week 1 to the lead ballcarrier role for Week 2, with the Redskins already confirming the 34-year-old will be active for the game. Pass-catching back Chris Thompson will also be a significant part of the offense, though that was the case even before Guice's latest injury.
