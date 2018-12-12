Guice (knee) developed an infection after his mid-August surgery to repair a torn ACL, leading to three additional procedures and a seven-week course of intravenous antibiotics, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.

The infection delayed his rehab process and kept him away from the Redskins' facility all season, but Guice is finally making progress and still hopes to be available for OTAs in May/June. Even if his optimistic outlook doesn't come to pass, the rookie running back has some margin for error given that he'll be 13 months removed from the initial injury by the time Week 1 of 2019 rolls around. Guice's progress is sure to be a major story during the offseason, as his Week 1 availability can no longer be taken for granted.