Guice, who exited Thursday's preseason opener with a knee injury, was diagnosed with a torn ACL on Friday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Initially thought to only be dealing with a sprained MCL after leaving Thursday's preseason opener under his own power, Guice is evidently dealing with something much more severe and the rookie's inaugural season is now over before it began. Washington will now look to Rob Kelley and Samaje Perine to compete for the early-down carries to complement pass-catching specialist Chris Thompson.