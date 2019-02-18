Guice (knee) provided a detailed account of his rehab process Monday on the Redskins' official website, noting that he's regained his upper body strength and resumed sprinting but isn't yet ready for full-speed lateral movement.

While he isn't ready to discuss a timeline, Guice did provide some useful details on his recent progress, with an emphasis on rebuilding strength/flexibility in his lower body after a post-surgery infection required additional procedures and a lengthy period of rest. He spent most of his time in Louisiana and Florida during the early phase of recovery, eventually returning to the Redskins' team facility in Virginia toward the end of the regular season. The 21-year-old running back now seems to be making up for lost time, working aggressively with the team training staff and rarely traveling back home. Guice will be 13 months removed from the initial injury when Washington takes the field for Week 1 in 2019.