Redskins' Derrius Guice: Discusses rehab progress
Guice (knee) provided a detailed account of his rehab process Monday on the Redskins' official website, noting that he's regained his upper body strength and resumed sprinting but isn't yet ready for full-speed lateral movement.
While he isn't ready to discuss a timeline, Guice did provide some useful details on his recent progress, with an emphasis on rebuilding strength/flexibility in his lower body after a post-surgery infection required additional procedures and a lengthy period of rest. He spent most of his time in Louisiana and Florida during the early phase of recovery, eventually returning to the Redskins' team facility in Virginia toward the end of the regular season. The 21-year-old running back now seems to be making up for lost time, working aggressively with the team training staff and rarely traveling back home. Guice will be 13 months removed from the initial injury when Washington takes the field for Week 1 in 2019.
More News
-
Redskins' Derrius Guice: Making enough progress to sprint•
-
Redskins' Derrius Guice: Returns to field•
-
Redskins' Derrius Guice: Dealing with major recovery setback•
-
Redskins' Derrius Guice: Scheduled for surgery•
-
Redskins' Derrius Guice: Formally placed on IR•
-
Redskins' Derrius Guice: Diagnosed with torn ACL•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Best landing spot for Antonio Brown
If Antonio Brown is going to be on a new team in 2019, it better be one of these with a great...
-
Flacco to DEN: Does it matter?
What will trade acquisition Joe Flacco mean for the Broncos in Fantasy?
-
Hunt's outlook in Cleveland
Cleveland native Kareem Hunt will get a second chance with the Browns — but does it mean he'll...
-
Ranking nine new offensive coordinators
From long-time schemers to first-timers, the outlooks for the league's nine newest offensive...
-
How Zac Taylor will impact Bengals
Zac Taylor hasn't been around the NFL game very long and has barely more than one season's...
-
Super Bowl 53 Fantasy football rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Super Bowl LIII