Guice left Thursday's preseason game against the Patriots to be evaluated for a possible knee injury, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Rob Kelley got the start and the first two carries, but Guice was busy throughout the rest of the first quarter until he came up grabbing his left knee after a 34-yard run that was wiped out by a penalty. He walked off the field under his own power and was walking around the sideline after a brief meeting with the training staff. While the early signs hint at a minor injury, Guice presumably will be held out for the rest of the night, finishing his NFL debut with six carries for 19 yards. He was bothered by an injury in the same left knee last season at LSU, but he's been healthy throughout the offseason and into training camp.