Redskins' Derrius Guice: Expected to miss time with knee injury
After undergoing an MRI Monday morning, it appears likely that Guice will miss time with a knee injury, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Per the report, the issue does not relate to the knee in which he previously tore an ACL and the the "hope is he does not need surgery." In any case, it looks like Guice will miss some time, which presumably paves the way for Adrian Peterson to get back into Washington's early-down backfield mix.
