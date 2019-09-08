Redskins' Derrius Guice: Finds sledding tough in debut
Guice carried 10 times for 18 yards and caught three passes for an additional 20 yards during Sunday's 32-27 loss to the Eagles.
While the Redskins passing offense got off to a quick start, Guice struggled throughout as he finished averaging 1.8 yards per carry. He was utilized in the passing game, which was a positive sign, but his 38 scrimmage yards are nothing to write home about. Better days could eventually be ahead for Guice, although next Sunday's home matchup against the Cowboys will present another difficult test.
More News
-
Redskins' Derrius Guice: Trusted for lead role•
-
Redskins' Derrius Guice: Tabbed for lead role•
-
Redskins' Derrius Guice: Busy in preseason debut•
-
Redskins' Derrius Guice: Looking good for Thursday•
-
Redskins' Derrius Guice: Could play Thursday•
-
Redskins' Derrius Guice: Headed toward contact work•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
2019 bold predictions, award picks
The Fantasy Football Today team puts together 21 bold predictions for the 2019 season, plus...
-
Week 1 RB Preview: The replacements
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about running back in Week 1 including...
-
Week 1 WR Preview: Fast starters
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 1 including...
-
Week 1 DFS strategy and player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 1 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...