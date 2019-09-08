Guice carried 10 times for 18 yards and caught three passes for an additional 20 yards during Sunday's 32-27 loss to the Eagles.

While the Redskins passing offense got off to a quick start, Guice struggled throughout as he finished averaging 1.8 yards per carry. He was utilized in the passing game, which was a positive sign, but his 38 scrimmage yards are nothing to write home about. Better days could eventually be ahead for Guice, although next Sunday's home matchup against the Cowboys will present another difficult test.