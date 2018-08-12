Redskins' Derrius Guice: Formally placed on IR
Guice (knee) was formally placed on injured reserve Saturday, ESPN's John Keim reports.
Guice won't be available to play this entire season while he recovers from a torn ACL he sustained in Thursday's preseason opener. Given the timing of when the injury took place, the rookie could be fully back in action by the time the Redskins' offseason training program begins next spring.
More News
-
Redskins' Derrius Guice: Diagnosed with torn ACL•
-
Redskins' Derrius Guice: May have sprained MCL•
-
Redskins' Derrius Guice: Scheduled for MRI•
-
Redskins' Derrius Guice: Exits with possible knee injury•
-
Redskins' Derrius Guice: No go for exhibition opener•
-
Redskins' Derrius Guice: Making impression on coaches•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Preseason reactions from Week 1
Dave Richard breaks down what he saw in Week 1 of the preseason, and what you need to know...
-
Fantasy football rankings, 2018 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
WR position preview
Catch up with everything from our wide receiver preview in one convenient place. It's everything...
-
RB breakdown for all 32
Which backfields have multiple running backs you should take on the same team? Which ones have...
-
Rookie RB rankings
Rookie running backs can't be ignored. Dave Richard has spent the last five months getting...
-
Reaction: Guice injury leaves WAS thin
With Derrius Guice out for the season, will anyone step up in Washington's backfield? Dave...