Guice (knee) and Chris Thompson have expressed satisfaction with the Redskins' re-signing of fellow running back Adrian Peterson, Zach Brook of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Peterson initially signed in mid-August after Guice suffered a torn ACL in the preseason opener, ultimately finishing the season with 1,250 scrimmage yards and eight touchdowns as a 16-game starter. Meanwhile, the rookie second-round pick suffered a major setback early in his recovery, requiring three additional procedures and a seven-week course of antibiotics to treat a post-surgery infection. Guice has made up for lost time since the end of the season, with a report from mid-February suggesting he's regained his upper body strength and resumed straight-line sprinting. Assuming he's ready for training camp, Guice will compete with Peterson for carries while Thompson presumably handles most of the passing-down work. The crowded backfield is far from ideal for fantasy purposes, but each of the three players has enough talent to provide considerable value if he finds his way to a stable workload. Given his age, draft pedigree and potential versatility, Guice has the highest ceiling of the bunch.