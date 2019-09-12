Guice underwent surgery to trim a torn meniscus in his right knee and doesn't have a timetable for a return, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

After visiting Dr. James Andrews recently, Guice had the procedure to address the knee concern that he picked up Week 1. Considered "out indefinitely," per Rapoport, Guice will be in recovery mode for the foreseeable future while Adrian Peterson and Chris Thompson man the Redskins' backfield.