Redskins' Derrius Guice: In line for plenty of work
Interim coach Bill Callahan is "confident" Guice will get many chances to contribute Sunday against the Jets, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.
First and foremost, Guice will work behind Adrian Peterson in his first game action since Week 1, per Rhiannon Walker of The Athletic. Callahan seemed to imply Guice will play the Chris Thompson, change-of-pace role in the Redskins offense with the veteran back still out due to a turf toe injury. In any case, Guice's touch count is to be determined after Peterson commanded 20 per game in the four contests before the Redskins' Week 10 bye.
