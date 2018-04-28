Redskins' Derrius Guice: Lands in Washington

The Redskins selected Guice in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 59th overall.

Guice was expected to go about a round earlier than this, but for various character penalties that may or may not ever be substantiated he falls this far to Washington. It's less than ideal for Guice's finances perhaps, but the landing spot should be just fine for his fantasy prospects. Samaje Perine cannot compete with Guice in a competition, and there's a good chance Guice goes into Week 1 as the clear starter for Washington. It's not difficult to argue that he should be the second rookie running back selected after Saquon Barkley. At 5-foot-11, 224 pounds, Guice has a dense build but an explosive running style (4.49 40) that lends itself to huge box scores, and he's a strong, high-motor inside as well. He's quite simply one of the most talented backs in the league, and Perine is well short of that.