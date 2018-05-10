Redskins' Derrius Guice: Likely ticketed for early downs
Redskins coach Jay Gruden said he views Guice as "more of a first-, second-down banger", ESPN.com's John Keim reports.
Given that he caught only 32 passes in 35 games at LSU, the No. 59 overall pick from April's draft likely would be ticketed for an early down role even if he hadn't landed on a team with Chris Thompson (leg), one of the better pass-catching backs in the league. Boasting 4.49 speed at 224 pounds, Guice instantly becomes the best athlete in Washington's backfield and shouldn't have too much trouble beating out Samaje Perine and Rob Kelley (knee) for a role as the lead runner. Though he may eventually develop into a useful pass blocker and receiver, Guice doesn't figure to get many snaps in passing situations as a rookie.
