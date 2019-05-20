Guice (knee) is not going through 11-on-11 work during Monday's OTAs, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.

The second-year running back continues to work his way back from an ACL injury in August and the Redskins are being cautious with him at this stage of the offseason. The plan has been for Guice to do individual drills during OTAs with the hope of being fully ready for the start of training camp, so things appear to be progressing as expected.