Redskins' Derrius Guice: Limited at OTAs
Guice (knee) is not going through 11-on-11 work during Monday's OTAs, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.
The second-year running back continues to work his way back from an ACL injury in August and the Redskins are being cautious with him at this stage of the offseason. The plan has been for Guice to do individual drills during OTAs with the hope of being fully ready for the start of training camp, so things appear to be progressing as expected.
More News
-
Redskins' Derrius Guice: Participating in team workouts•
-
Redskins' Derrius Guice: On track for full training camp•
-
Redskins' Derrius Guice: Happy to have Peterson back•
-
Redskins' Derrius Guice: Discusses rehab progress•
-
Redskins' Derrius Guice: Making enough progress to sprint•
-
Redskins' Derrius Guice: Returns to field•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Lindsay hungry to do it again
Phillip Lindsay went from an UDFA to being named to the Pro Bowl in 2018 -- and was a standout...
-
Michel's job to lose?
Sony Michel is coming off a strong rookie season that has some viewing him as a potential breakout....
-
Le'Veon Bell concern in Fantasy?
Reports after the ousting of Jets GM Mike Maccagnan suggest Adam Gase didn't want to sign Le'Veon...
-
Tate vs. Shepard: Who steps up?
The Giants have giant shoes to fill after trading Odell Beckham this offseason. Dave Richard...
-
Results of our rookie-only mock draft
Our CBS Sports staff recently held a 12-team PPR rookie-only mock draft. Jamey Eisenberg breaks...