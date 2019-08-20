Redskins' Derrius Guice: Looking good for Thursday
Coach Jay Gruden is "pretty confident" about Guice (knee) playing in Thursday's preseason game at Atlanta, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.
This supports a Monday report that said Guice tentatively was scheduled for an appearance. The young running back was held out for the first two weeks of the preseason and hasn't received clearance for full contact, but it sound like he'll get the go-ahead within the next few days. A Week 1 appearance wouldn't necessarily entail heavy usage, as Washington also is expected to use Adrian Peterson and Chris Thompson in the backfield -- at least to start the season.
