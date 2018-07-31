Redskins' Derrius Guice: Making impression on coaches
Guice is earning praise from coaches for his work in the meeting room, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
Guice's unexpected slide to No. 59 overall in April's draft seemed to at least partially be a product of his strong personality, though injuries and a lack of pass-catching experience may have also played a role. His effort doesn't seem to be a concern, with Redskins coaches already commenting on his aggressive nature in pass-protection drills and attention to detail in meetings. While Guice still needs to improve his blocking technique, he's shown no hesitation to the dirty work of his position, which helps to explain why he's getting regular run with the first-team offense. Chris Thompson (leg) still figures to get most of the playing time in passing situations, but Guice already seems to be ahead of Samaje Perine in a battle for the lead runner role.
