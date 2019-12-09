Play

Guice may have suffered a sprained MCL during Sunday's 20-15 loss at Green Bay, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

For a player with two significant knee injuries on his medical chart in less than two seasons as a pro, Guice is in danger of missing game action yet again. An MRI will reveal the extent of the issue no later than Monday, per John Keim of ESPN.com. In the wake of this development, the Redskins may turn to Adrian Peterson as their primary running back, with Chris Thompson and Wendell Smallwood in reserve.

