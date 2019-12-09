Redskins' Derrius Guice: May have MCL sprain
Guice may have suffered a sprained MCL during Sunday's 20-15 loss at Green Bay, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
For a player with two significant knee injuries on his medical chart in less than two seasons as a pro, Guice is in danger of missing game action yet again. An MRI will reveal the extent of the issue no later than Monday, per John Keim of ESPN.com. In the wake of this development, the Redskins may turn to Adrian Peterson as their primary running back, with Chris Thompson and Wendell Smallwood in reserve.
More News
-
Redskins' Derrius Guice: MRI on tap•
-
Redskins' Derrius Guice: Ruled out of Sunday's contest•
-
Redskins' Derrius Guice: Picks up knee injury•
-
Redskins' Derrius Guice: Scores twice in career game•
-
Redskins' Derrius Guice: Bottled up in win•
-
Redskins' Derrius Guice: Vying for work in three-man backfield•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Carson Wentz gets all of his weapons back and has a great matchup in Week 14, which makes Jamey...
-
Week 14 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 14, identifying risky plays,...
-
Week 14 RB Preview: Sit Mack and Breida
Here's what you need to know about running back for Week 14, including how to handle Matt Breida...
-
Injury Report: Legitimate questions
There are plenty of injuries to deal with in Week 14, with some superstar players facing legitimate...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 14.