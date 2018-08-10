Redskins' Derrius Guice: May have sprained MCL
Guice (knee) received an initial diagnosis of a sprained MCL, but he still needs an MRI for confirmation, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Guice is scheduled for an MRI on Friday after being removed from Thursday's preseason game against the Patriots late in the first quarter. He walked off the field without any help and stuck around on the sideline with his teammates, but he did appear to be favoring his left leg in the locker room after the game, per Rich Tandler of NBC Sports Washington. Guice had six carries for 19 yards in his NFL debut, with a 34-yard gain wiped out by a penalty on the same play he suffered the knee injury. He hurt the same knee last year at LSU, missing one game in late September and then struggling to regain his form over the following two weeks.
