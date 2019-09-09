Redskins' Derrius Guice: May try stem cells to avoid surgery
Guice may try stem cell therapy on his injured knee in an effort to avoid surgery, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Guice appeared to make it through Sunday's 32-27 loss to Philadelphia without any issues, leading his team with 10 carries while playing into the fourth quarter. It turns out he hurt his right knee somewhere along the way, leading to an MRI on Monday and the expectation of an upcoming absence. The only good news is that it isn't the same knee in which Guice suffered a torn ACL last year. The Redskins, at least temporarily, figure to turn back to Adrian Peterson as their lead runner.
More News
-
Redskins' Derrius Guice: Expected to miss time with knee injury•
-
Redskins' Derrius Guice: Finds sledding tough in debut•
-
Redskins' Derrius Guice: Trusted for lead role•
-
Redskins' Derrius Guice: Tabbed for lead role•
-
Redskins' Derrius Guice: Busy in preseason debut•
-
Redskins' Derrius Guice: Looking good for Thursday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 1 Believe It or Not
Heath Cummings takes a look at some surprising Week 1 results and tells you what you can believe...
-
Week 2 Early Waivers: Hill replacements
With plenty of big breakouts, you'll have options if you need to replace Tyreek Hill. But will...
-
Week 1 Winners and Losers
Todd Gurley found himself somewhere in between a winner and a loser in Week 1, but Chris Towers...
-
2019 bold predictions, award picks
The Fantasy Football Today team puts together 21 bold predictions for the 2019 season, plus...
-
Week 1 RB Preview: The replacements
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about running back in Week 1 including...
-
Week 1 WR Preview: Fast starters
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 1 including...