Guice may try stem cell therapy on his injured knee in an effort to avoid surgery, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Guice appeared to make it through Sunday's 32-27 loss to Philadelphia without any issues, leading his team with 10 carries while playing into the fourth quarter. It turns out he hurt his right knee somewhere along the way, leading to an MRI on Monday and the expectation of an upcoming absence. The only good news is that it isn't the same knee in which Guice suffered a torn ACL last year. The Redskins, at least temporarily, figure to turn back to Adrian Peterson as their lead runner.