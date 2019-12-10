Guice underwent an MRI on Monday that revealed a sprained MCL but no damage to his ACL, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Rapoport adds that the organization will be cautious with Guice the rest of the season, and it's already been determined that he will not play in Week 15 against the Eagles. Guice suffered the injury in Sunday's loss to Green Bay and was unable to return. Adrian Peterson figures to be Washington's primary back Sunday and perhaps the rest of the season depending on Guice's recovery timeline.