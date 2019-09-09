Redskins' Derrius Guice: Meniscus issue
Guice is dealing with a meniscus issue in his knee, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.
The report adds that there's hope that Guice's injury is just a sprain that would call for a few weeks recovery, but the team is still waiting for added clarity on that front. At this point, Guice hasn't yet been officially ruled out for any games, but that outcome looks pretty certain. With that, Adrian Peterson is in line to re-join Washington's early-down backfield mix in the coming weeks.
