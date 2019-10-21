Redskins' Derrius Guice: Might be nearing return
Interim coach Bill Callahan said Monday that Guice (knee) is "getting closer" to a return, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Callahan didn't discuss Guice's situation too in depth, but his comments suggest the running back is still garnering serious consideration for being one of the two players the Redskins bring back from injured reserve this season. Since Guice was placed on IR back on Sept. 13, he won't be eligible to return to action any earlier than the Redskins' Week 11 matchup with the Jets. Adrian Peterson will continue to operate as Washington's clear top option on the ground for as long as Guice is sidelined.
