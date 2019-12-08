Play

Guice (knee) will have an MRI on Monday, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Guice exited Sunday's loss to the Packers with a lower-body injury that was first described as being to his leg before more specifics were divulged. The second-year back has a rather infamous history of knee injuries, so all parties will be hoping Guice can avoid missing the balance of the season.

