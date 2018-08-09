Guice won't see the field during Thursday's preseason contest in New England, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Guice joins Chris Thompson (leg) on the pine, leaving Rob Kelley and Samaje Perine to earn plenty of reps in the exhibition opener. The decision may have been made with an eye on the regular season, when Guice is expected to handle the first two downs with Thompson taking on any and all pass-catching reps out of the backfield. The next opportunity for Guice's first preseason action comes next Thursday, Aug. 16 against the Jets.