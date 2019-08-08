Guice won't suit up for Thursday's preseason contest at Cleveland, Les Carpenter of The Washington Post reports.

Guice is in the latter stages of his recovery from last August's ACL tear, but coach Jay Gruden won't take any chances with three exhibitions still on the Redskins' slate. With Adrian Peterson tending to an ankle injury, the backfield will be the domain of Chris Thompson, Samaje Perine, Byron Marshall, Shaun Wilson and Craig Reynolds.

More News
Our Latest Stories