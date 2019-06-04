Guice (knee) did not participate in the first day of mandatory minicamp on Tuesday, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post rpeorts.

Guice is still working his way back from the torn ACL he suffered back in August. He was limited to individual work during OTAs and is still yet to start participating in team drills again. At this point in the offseason, the Redskins will likely remain cautious with the young tailback, as the goal has always been for Guice to be full healthy come the start of training camp in July.