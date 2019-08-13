Guice (knee) has not yet been cleared for full contact, NBC Sports Washington reports. "The first thing and foremost is when the trainers and doctors say he can go full contact, he'll go," Coach Jay Gruden noted of the running back, who tore his left ACL last August. "Once I get that OK, we will make that decision."

Once Guice, who has been practicing in training camp, is able to work fully, he and veteran back Adrian Peterson (ankle) figure to handle the bulk of Washington's early-down backfield work, with Chris Thompson on hand to serve yet in a change-of-pace/pass-catching role.