Redskins' Derrius Guice: Not ready for full contact
Guice (knee) has not yet been cleared for full contact, NBC Sports Washington reports. "The first thing and foremost is when the trainers and doctors say he can go full contact, he'll go," Coach Jay Gruden noted of the running back, who tore his left ACL last August. "Once I get that OK, we will make that decision."
Once Guice, who has been practicing in training camp, is able to work fully, he and veteran back Adrian Peterson (ankle) figure to handle the bulk of Washington's early-down backfield work, with Chris Thompson on hand to serve yet in a change-of-pace/pass-catching role.
More News
-
Redskins' Derrius Guice: Not dressing Thursday•
-
Redskins' Derrius Guice: Availability unclear for Thursday•
-
Redskins' Derrius Guice: Receives full clearance•
-
Redskins' Derrius Guice: Injures hamstring•
-
Redskins' Derrius Guice: On track for training camp•
-
Redskins' Derrius Guice: Not practicing Tuesday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
August Best Ball ADP tells
Heath Cummings says recent ADP for Best Ball shows drafters who to target and avoid.
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Pick Fuller
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football breakouts...
-
Expert Chat: Big 4 RB risk factors
Our Fantasy Football crew hashes out some of the risks and vexing questions facing those drafting...
-
Fantasy football prep: Top new faces
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Seven WRs with No. 1 upside
Which wide receivers have No. 1 Fantasy upside? Chris Towers names seven being drafted outside...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Target Walker
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...