Coach Jay Gruden said Guice (knee) underwent an examination Wednesday and wouldn't yet rule him out for Sunday's game versus the Cowboys, Les Carpenter of The Washington Post reports.

Guice is tending to a meniscus issue in his right knee, which didn't allow him to practice Wednesday. Gruden's comments have kept open the door for no absence at all, but he's also conceded that veteran Adrian Peterson will have a role Week 2 after being inactive in the season opener. Perhaps Wednesday's checkup will help the Redskins determine a more precise prognosis for Guice, whose recovery timetable has ranged from one week to one month so far.