Redskins' Derrius Guice: Officially designated for return
Guice (knee) has been designated to return from injured reserve, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.
The Redskins opened a 21-day window in which to activate Guice to the 53-man roster by allowing him to practice Monday. "He's worked hard to get back, and his workload was a good amount today but not too much because we're still monitoring his conditioning level as he works back into football," interim head coach Bill Callahan said. Guice is in the latter stages of his recovery from surgery to trim a torn meniscus in his right knee, which so far has sidelined him for seven games. He'll miss another one this Sunday at Buffalo, but with a Week 10 bye to follow, the team anticipates him returning to action Nov. 17 against the Jets.
More News
-
Redskins' Derrius Guice: Back at practice Monday•
-
Redskins' Derrius Guice: Might be nearing return•
-
Redskins' Derrius Guice: Placed on IR•
-
Redskins' Derrius Guice: Has surgery, out indefinitely•
-
Redskins' Derrius Guice: Could miss 6-to-8 weeks•
-
Redskins' Derrius Guice: Visiting specialist for knee•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 9 Early Waivers: Trade rumor watch
Week 9's top waiver wire options could be on the move at the trade deadline. Chris Towers catches...
-
Top Week 9 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.
-
Believe it or not: Trust Gordon, Mixon?
Heath Cummings tells you what you should and shouldn't believe in from Week 8, including potential...
-
Trade fallout: Arizona mess, Miami value
The Dolphins traded Kenyan Drake to the Cardinals Monday, a deal that makes Arizona's backfield...
-
Winners & Losers: Montgomery breaks out
The Bears promised they would run the ball more, and then they followed up on that promise....
-
Likely Drake exit makes room for Walton
Kenyan Drake is not traveling with Dolphins to Pittsburgh, which leaves Mark Walton with a...