Guice (knee) has been designated to return from injured reserve, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.

The Redskins opened a 21-day window in which to activate Guice to the 53-man roster by allowing him to practice Monday. "He's worked hard to get back, and his workload was a good amount today but not too much because we're still monitoring his conditioning level as he works back into football," interim head coach Bill Callahan said. Guice is in the latter stages of his recovery from surgery to trim a torn meniscus in his right knee, which so far has sidelined him for seven games. He'll miss another one this Sunday at Buffalo, but with a Week 10 bye to follow, the team anticipates him returning to action Nov. 17 against the Jets.