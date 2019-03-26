Redskins' Derrius Guice: On track for full training camp
Coach Jay Gruden anticipates Guice (knee) doing individual drills at OTAs and then being a full participant for the start of training camp, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports.
Guice has been aggressive this offseason with his rehabilitation from a torn ACL, making up for lost time after a post-surgery infection required intravenous antibiotics and three additional procedures. He's posted videos of sprinting and agility workouts on Twitter, though he doesn't quite seem to be cutting at full speed. Washington surely still views the 2018 second-round pick as its lead back of the future, but things could get crowded this upcoming season with passing-down specialist Chris Thompson still under contract and 34-yea-rold Adrian Peterson recently re-signed. That said, Guice has the highest ceiling of the bunch given his combination of youth (turns 22 in June), size (225 pound) and speed (4.49 40). Health and receiving skills are the big question marks.
More News
-
Redskins' Derrius Guice: Happy to have Peterson back•
-
Redskins' Derrius Guice: Discusses rehab progress•
-
Redskins' Derrius Guice: Making enough progress to sprint•
-
Redskins' Derrius Guice: Returns to field•
-
Redskins' Derrius Guice: Dealing with major recovery setback•
-
Redskins' Derrius Guice: Scheduled for surgery•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Gronk spikes career and retires
Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski announced his retirement Sunday after nine seasons in the...
-
Hunt, Chubb Fantasy outlooks
The Browns' controversial decision to add Kareem Hunt will pay off in the second half of the...
-
Tate a bust for Big Blue
Once upon a time, Golden Tate was a reliable Fantasy starter. But that was before he landed...
-
Coleman heads west to the 49ers
Tevin Coleman reunites with Kyle Shanahan, and it spells trouble for the 49ers' running backs...
-
Peterson sticks with Redskins
Washington recoupled with Adrian Peterson, potentially forming a potentially potent run game...
-
Raiders add Williams to new WR corps
The Raiders passing attack has been overhauled with the additions of Antonio Brown and Tyrell...