Coach Jay Gruden anticipates Guice (knee) doing individual drills at OTAs and then being a full participant for the start of training camp, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports.

Guice has been aggressive this offseason with his rehabilitation from a torn ACL, making up for lost time after a post-surgery infection required intravenous antibiotics and three additional procedures. He's posted videos of sprinting and agility workouts on Twitter, though he doesn't quite seem to be cutting at full speed. Washington surely still views the 2018 second-round pick as its lead back of the future, but things could get crowded this upcoming season with passing-down specialist Chris Thompson still under contract and 34-yea-rold Adrian Peterson recently re-signed. That said, Guice has the highest ceiling of the bunch given his combination of youth (turns 22 in June), size (225 pound) and speed (4.49 40). Health and receiving skills are the big question marks.