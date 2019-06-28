Guice (knee) is expected to be healthy for training camp, Kyle Melnick of redskins.com reports.

Guice was held out of practice throughout the offseason program, limited to individual drills and a rehab program. Workload is becoming just as much of a concern as health, with running backs coach Randy Jordan recently saying he envisions a 50-50 or 60-40 split between Guice and Adrian Peterson, per Julie Donaldson of NBC Sports Washington. The backfield committee also figures to include passing-down specialist Chris Thompson, who averaged 4.3 carries and 3.3 receptions in 49 games the past four seasons. Guice is talented enough to push his teammates aside, but it isn't an easy task by any means.