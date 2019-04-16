Guice (knee) was on the field Tuesday for the start of Washington's offseason workout program.

It's merely strength and conditioning work without any pads, but his participation supports coach Jay Gruden's stated belief that the running back can be ready for individual drills at OTAs and full practice participation at the start of training camp. An infection in Guice's knee created major complications during the early stages of his rehab from mid-August surgery on a torn ACL, but he seems to have made up for lost time with an aggressive approach throughout the winter. The 2018 second-round pick hopes to earn the lead role in a crowded backfield, competing with 34-year-old Adrian Peterson and passing-down specialist Chris Thompson. Given the question marks at quarterback and wide receiver, Gruden likely intends for his running backs and defense to carry the team in 2019.