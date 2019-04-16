Guice (knee) was on the field Tuesday for the start of Washington's offseason workout program.

It's merely strength and conditioning work without any pads, but his participation supports coach Jay Gruden's stated belief that the running back can be ready for individual drills at OTAs and full practice participation at the start of training camp. An infection in Guice's knee created major complications during the early stages of his rehab from mid-August surgery on a torn ACL, but he seems to have made up for lost time with an aggressive approach throughout the winter. The 2018 second-round pick hopes to earn the lead role in a crowded backfield, competing with 34-year-old Adrian Peterson and passing-down specialist Chris Thompson. Given the question marks at quarterback and wide receiver, Gruden likely intends for his running backs and defense to carry the team in 2019.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos

    Pre-NFL draft PPR mock

    Our CBS Sports staff recently held a 12-team PPR mock draft, including the incoming rookies,...

  • DENVER BRONCOS VS DENVER BRONCOS, NFL

    Breakouts 1.0

    Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at the players he loves in Breakouts 1.0, including...

  • josh-allen-7-1400.jpg

    Sleepers 1.0

    Jamey Eisenberg gives you his Sleepers 1.0 for 2019, which includes guys like Josh Allen, Jimmy...

  • ben-roethlisberger.jpg

    Busts 1.0

    Jamey Eisenberg gives you his Busts 1.0 for 2019, which includes mainstays Patrick Mahomes,...

  • juju-smith-schuster-steelers.jpg

    AFC Fantasy news and notes

    In Part 2 of our Fantasy notebook from the NFL's annual league meetings in Phoenix, Jamey Eisenberg...

  • usatsi-10233902-chris-godwin-bucs-preseason-pregame.jpg

    NFC Fantasy news and notes

    Jamey Eisenberg spent time with several NFC coaches at the NFL's annual league meetings in...