Guice suffered a knee injury during Sunday's game at Green Bay.

Guice ripped off a 23-yard run in the middle of the second quarter, but upon getting tackled he remained on the turf before visibly limping to the sideline. He's already sustained two serious knee injuries in his pro career, so the current issue is cause for concern. The Redskins will turn to Adrian Peterson, Chris Thompson and potentially Wendell Smallwood as long as Guice is sidelined.

